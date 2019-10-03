Morgan Stanley Buys 1,382,694 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 208.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,045,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $35,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 177,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 target price on Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.49 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.28%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

