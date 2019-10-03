Morgan Stanley Cuts Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $50.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Webster Financial stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.75. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $63.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $959,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $51,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,276.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $203,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

