Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,325,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035,842 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.36% of Alamos Gold worth $32,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.62.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 116.80 and a beta of 0.19. Alamos Gold Inc has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.01 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.