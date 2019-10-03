Mothercare (LON:MTC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.04

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.04 and traded as high as $14.20. Mothercare shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 183,139 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTC shares. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Mothercare in a report on Friday, July 26th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a report on Monday, July 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.04. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Mothercare plc operates as a multi-channel retailer, franchisor, and wholesaler of products for mothers-to-be, babies, and children under the Mothercare and Early Learning Centre brands in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company provides clothing for babies, toddlers, girls, and boys; nightwear and underwear; footwear; swimwear; and other accessories, as well as maternity apparel.

