MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $22.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Shares of MSGN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. 2,043,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,131. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.71. MSG Networks has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $168.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.83% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSG Networks will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in MSG Networks by 99.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in MSG Networks by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MSG Networks by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

