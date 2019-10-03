Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,950 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.15% of Mueller Water Products worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 224.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, EVP Gregory Rogowski sold 85,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $863,540.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,258.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

