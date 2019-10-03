Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.32% of Murphy USA worth $35,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 76.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at $3,226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 52.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after acquiring an additional 107,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded Murphy USA from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Murphy USA stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.98. The stock had a trading volume of 89,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,802. Murphy USA Inc has a twelve month low of $69.98 and a twelve month high of $94.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.40.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

