MustangCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $67.00 (MST)

MustangCoin (CURRENCY:MST) traded 124.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One MustangCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, MustangCoin has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. MustangCoin has a total market capitalization of $10,158.00 and approximately $67.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000918 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MustangCoin Coin Profile

MST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2016. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. The official website for MustangCoin is mustangcoin.xyz. MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MustangCoin

MustangCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MustangCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MustangCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

