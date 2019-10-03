MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get MutualFirst Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:MFSF traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $30.39. 869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78. MutualFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $160,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $124,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,290.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $460,563 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 510.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of MutualFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 440.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MutualFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in MutualFirst Financial by 367.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MutualFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MutualFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.