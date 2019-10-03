Nano Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Nano has a total market capitalization of $98.50 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00008957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bitinka, Koinex and Kucoin. In the last week, Nano has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,265.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.02127112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.44 or 0.02707306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00687315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00682584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00055964 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00454938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012117 BTC.

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, Coindeal, Kucoin, HitBTC, CoinEx, Binance, Bitinka, Koinex, Bit-Z, Gate.io, OKEx and Nanex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

