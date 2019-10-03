Nasstar’s (NASA) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Nasstar (LON:NASA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Nasstar stock remained flat at $GBX 11.25 ($0.15) during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,680. Nasstar has a 1 year low of GBX 10.51 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 15 ($0.20). The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 million and a PE ratio of -56.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Nasstar Company Profile

Nasstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hosted managed and cloud computing services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers nSecureSign, which enables secure digital signing of various documents; nSecureWeb Gateway, a Web proxy that protects organization's users from Web based threats; and nMDM, a mobile device management solution, which delivers mobile management platform to manage and secure organization's mobile devices.

