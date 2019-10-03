Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Get Natera alerts:

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,435. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. Natera has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.77 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 273.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $7,842,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,913.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 98,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $3,266,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,061 shares in the company, valued at $662,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 438,953 shares of company stock worth $13,886,921 over the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Natera by 575.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at $129,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 134.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.