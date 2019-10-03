National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie cut National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NABZY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.51. 42,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,445. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. National Australia Bank has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Australia Bank (NABZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.