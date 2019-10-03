National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.77

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.77 and traded as high as $65.19. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $65.10, with a volume of 430,300 shares changing hands.

NA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. CSFB cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.77.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.95 billion. Analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 6.5400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dominique Fagnoule sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.13, for a total value of C$911,820.00.

About National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

