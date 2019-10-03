National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKSH. ValuEngine upgraded National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded National Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

NASDAQ NKSH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.18. 213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,278. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $260.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.53.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 510.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 5,965.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

