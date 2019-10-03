National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.01

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 264608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). National Vision had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $429.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, SVP John Vaught sold 48,611 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $1,463,677.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vision Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the second quarter worth $31,247,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,388,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,063,000 after acquiring an additional 926,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,303,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after acquiring an additional 839,090 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,568,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after acquiring an additional 644,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 1,122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 473,809 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

