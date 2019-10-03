Natixis Acquires 309,647 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Natixis increased its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 309,647 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.22% of AES worth $24,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in AES by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $287,487.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at $538,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,333. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). AES had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price objective on shares of AES and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

