Natixis Acquires New Shares in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 275,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,586,000. Natixis owned 0.23% of Autohome at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Autohome by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. BP PLC acquired a new position in Autohome during the second quarter valued at $958,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Autohome during the second quarter valued at $1,718,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Autohome during the second quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Autohome by 9.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATHM shares. CICC Research downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.10 target price on the stock. CLSA set a $120.00 price target on Autohome and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on Autohome and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.51.

Autohome stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,425. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.52. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. Autohome Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.00 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 39.33%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

