Natixis Has $33.36 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 129,334 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.08% of Biogen worth $33,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,101,000 after purchasing an additional 24,735 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 908.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 12.7% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.50. The company had a trading volume of 46,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,870. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $353.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $244.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

