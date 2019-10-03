Natixis Increases Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Natixis lifted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,626 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Masimo were worth $27,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,868,000 after purchasing an additional 689,534 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after purchasing an additional 289,246 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 412,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234,236 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,921,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,867,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.25.

In other Masimo news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,052,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,654,005.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 12,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,813,291.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,433 shares of company stock valued at $15,029,735 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MASI traded down $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.35. 12,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,093. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $160.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

