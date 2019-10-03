Natixis Makes New $29.61 Million Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Natixis purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 195,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,610,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 36,379.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,919,183,000 after buying an additional 12,614,007 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,296,000 after buying an additional 4,046,077 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $443,415,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,273,645,000 after buying an additional 1,673,392 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.35. 2,421,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,710. The stock has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a PE ratio of 98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.54 and a 200-day moving average of $154.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.14.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $769,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.35, for a total value of $95,077.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,614,608.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,565 shares of company stock worth $43,742,745. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.