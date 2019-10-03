Natixis Purchases 223,551 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Natixis raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,551 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,556,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,284,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

