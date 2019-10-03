Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NRP stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.25. 25,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,226. The company has a market cap of $317.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Natural Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $44.71.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Analysts forecast that Natural Resource Partners will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 560,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,874,000 after purchasing an additional 208,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

