Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NMM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $33.75 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

NYSE NMM traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. 121,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,325. The company has a market cap of $187.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.82. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.63 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

