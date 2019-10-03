Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given a $24.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has been assigned a $24.00 price target by HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $43.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.33. 40,167,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,811. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 14.09.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 97.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,070,354.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,553,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $71,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,744.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,201 shares of company stock worth $3,820,890 in the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 32,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,479,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,637,000 after buying an additional 35,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 319,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 204,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.