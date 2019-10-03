Nerva One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,824.00 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Nerva has a market cap of $292,872.00 and $1,824.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Nanex. In the last week, Nerva has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nerva alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00190641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.72 or 0.01010728 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038561 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Nerva Profile

XNV is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nerva

Nerva can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.