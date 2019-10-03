Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 208.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 85.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 85,852 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,611,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $2,228,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital set a $425.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $268.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,623,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $386.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.45. The stock has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total value of $15,685,926.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,926.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,983 shares of company stock valued at $44,378,164. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.