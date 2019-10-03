Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Trading Up 11.7%

Shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) were up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.36, approximately 336,173 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 143,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NURO shares. ValuEngine raised Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. Neurometrix had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Neurometrix Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neurometrix stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 386.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,102 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Neurometrix worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

