Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Swann set a $98.00 price target on Nevro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Nevro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Nevro from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities set a $65.00 price target on Nevro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Nevro from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of Nevro stock traded up $2.59 on Wednesday, hitting $83.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 6.05. Nevro has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $91.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 0.21.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 41.07% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $93.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nevro will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 138,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.