New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). New Age Beverages posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Age Beverages.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.43 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 396.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on New Age Beverages in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded New Age Beverages from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

In other New Age Beverages news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,504,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,750. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 5,012.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBEV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 761,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,735. New Age Beverages has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

