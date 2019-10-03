New Hope (ASX:NHC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.33

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.20. New Hope shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 4,141,833 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.80.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. New Hope’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

In related news, insider Shane Stephan purchased 237,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of A$513,000.00 ($363,829.79).

New Hope Company Profile (ASX:NHC)

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Oil and Gas. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

