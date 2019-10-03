New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $257.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will announce sales of $257.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.31 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $272.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $255.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sandler O’Neill lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a $13.00 price objective on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 12,176.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 220,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 219,170 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 129,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,536,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 14.8% in the second quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.58. 4,252,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,341,020. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.