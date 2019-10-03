Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.37% from the company’s current price.

NEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

NEP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.94. 233,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,039. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.91. Nextera Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.21 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,988 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 9.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,245,942 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $151,391,000 after buying an additional 275,136 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,000,975 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $373,166,000 after buying an additional 337,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 15,210 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

