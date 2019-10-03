Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Nextgen Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. 5,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,271. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $131.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.33 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 514,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 129,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 493,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 143,105 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

