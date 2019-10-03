NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Shares of NGL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.69. 197,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.09.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.89). NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NGL Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $763,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $82,812.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 5.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 20,250,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,816 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

