Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.86

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 905499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

NLSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $28.00 target price on shares of Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 18.97%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Nielsen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 80.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 70,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,183,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 61,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Company Profile (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

