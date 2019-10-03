NIX Trading 17.6% Lower This Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $57,281.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00001039 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $13.77, $7.50 and $10.39.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,368.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.96 or 0.02151880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.96 or 0.02689920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00673568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012450 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00671314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00055754 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00456797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011987 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $51.55, $24.43, $18.94, $33.94, $20.33, $13.77, $5.60, $50.98, $24.68, $10.39 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.