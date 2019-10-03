Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 89,105 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,105 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.33. 217,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,282. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62. Under Armour Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

