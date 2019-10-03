Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 66,700 Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Cray as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cray by 25,766.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cray by 609.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Cray in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cray in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cray in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cray stock remained flat at $$35.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. Cray Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.15 million. Cray had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 27.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cray Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing products for high-performance computing, data analytics, and AI markets. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

