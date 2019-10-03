Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Post by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark W. Westphal purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.13 per share, for a total transaction of $196,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,185.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on POST shares. ValuEngine lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

POST stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.72. 180,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,181. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Post Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.88 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.87.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

