Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,144,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,939,729,000 after buying an additional 2,746,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,649,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,180,703,000 after buying an additional 211,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,230,000 after buying an additional 199,298 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,810,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,400,000 after buying an additional 665,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57,650.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,393,000 after buying an additional 3,630,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.18.

Shares of ALXN stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.81. 21,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,941. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.56 and a 12 month high of $141.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

