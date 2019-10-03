Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.52.

CAT traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,129,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $159.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.