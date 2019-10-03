Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 466,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after buying an additional 44,547 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after buying an additional 69,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 64,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 32,049 shares in the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

VNOM traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,991. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

