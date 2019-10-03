Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 617.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 77.6% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 346,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,839,000 after buying an additional 151,607 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.86.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $967,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,274 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZBH traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.84. 30,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,161. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $96.99 and a 52 week high of $143.57.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.