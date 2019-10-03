Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 715 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in W W Grainger by 25,367.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,805 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in W W Grainger by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,113,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,269,000 after buying an additional 704,783 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in W W Grainger by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 902,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,138,000 after buying an additional 181,743 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,229,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,897,000 after purchasing an additional 92,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after purchasing an additional 83,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Friday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.18.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $285.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,603. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $255.09 and a 12-month high of $360.71.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.01). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

