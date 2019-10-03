Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSYS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. Nortech Systems has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $5.50.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.29 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

