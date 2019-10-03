Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NVMI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ NVMI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,441. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34. The company has a market cap of $862.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $51.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 76,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.