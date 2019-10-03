Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Major Shareholder Sells $11,062,512.00 in Stock

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) major shareholder Nuance Communications, Inc. sold 650,736 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $11,062,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,740,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,592,053. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NUAN stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.83. 4,016,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,787. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $18.16.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.93 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush began coverage on Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 25.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 24.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 603.8% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

