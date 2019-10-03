null (NYSE:SVC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that null (NYSE:SVC) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for null’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.92. null posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that null will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow null.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of null from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

SVC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.84. 34,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,789. null has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $28.55.

null Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that was founded through an initial public offering in 1995. As of September 20, 2019, SVC owns 328 hotels and owns or leases 945 retail focused net lease properties located throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

