Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities alerts:

Shares of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.55. 8,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,404. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22. Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

About Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Advisory Research, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of MLPs operating in the energy sector.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.